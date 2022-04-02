Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.72. 813,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.