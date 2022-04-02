Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.