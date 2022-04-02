Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 178,768 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

