Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 605,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,072. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,703,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,315 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.