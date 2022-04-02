Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.
Shares of OMI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,880. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $221,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
