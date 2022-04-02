Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 94,714 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,719,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

