Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

PCRX stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

