Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
PCRX stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
