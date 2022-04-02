Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTVE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.