PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

NYSE PD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 1,566,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,864. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,360. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

