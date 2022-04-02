Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

