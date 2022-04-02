Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.