Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,536,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,680,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $18,015,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $68.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).
