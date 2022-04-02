Parallel Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $102.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

