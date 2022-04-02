Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,838. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

