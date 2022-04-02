Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DaVita stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

