Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

