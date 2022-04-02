Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDRX stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

