Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

