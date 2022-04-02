Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.
Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.