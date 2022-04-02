Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PASG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 543,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,366. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,584,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

