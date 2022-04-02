Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

