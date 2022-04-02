PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. 11,037,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.