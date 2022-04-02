Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $24.49

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.49, but opened at $23.55. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 46,735 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,206.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,211 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 489,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

