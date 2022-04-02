Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
