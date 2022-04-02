Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

