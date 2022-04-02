PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,933 shares of company stock valued at $177,781 in the last ninety days. 70.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PED stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

