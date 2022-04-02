Pegasystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 962% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

