Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $999.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.