Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 179,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

