Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 179,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

