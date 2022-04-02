Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,002,811 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £35.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.50.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

