PetroShale (CVE:PSH) PT Set at C$1.00 by National Bankshares

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) received a C$1.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price target on shares of PetroShale and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of PSH opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.90 million and a PE ratio of -410.00. PetroShale has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.94.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

