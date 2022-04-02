PGGM Investments Has $18.40 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

