PGGM Investments Has $19.47 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $26.37 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
