PGGM Investments Sells 2,530 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

