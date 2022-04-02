PGGM Investments Sells 25,438 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 143,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.42. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

