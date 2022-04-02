Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $8.21 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $122.64 million and $8.21 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.08 or 0.99891117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

