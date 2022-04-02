Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.78. 5,686,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,830. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

