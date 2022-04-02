Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON PGR traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 478,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.68. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97. The stock has a market cap of £125.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

