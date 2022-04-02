Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives $717.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.