Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

DOC opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after buying an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

