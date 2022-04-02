Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of PPC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

