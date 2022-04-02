PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $15.50 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

