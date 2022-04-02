Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

