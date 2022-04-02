PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $213,628.67 and approximately $724.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

