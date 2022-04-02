PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

