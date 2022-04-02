Plantronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 404% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,325,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

