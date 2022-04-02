Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $136,412.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,651. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

