Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,198,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

