PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 70.7% Higher This Week

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $4.47 million and $1.89 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 70.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.05 or 0.07512901 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.59 or 0.99915495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046174 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

