Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

