PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 693,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,783.0 days.
PCELF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (PCELF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.