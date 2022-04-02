PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 693,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,783.0 days.

PCELF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

