Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.